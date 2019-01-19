Shoplifting pair accused of hiding stolen meats and cheeses in wheelchair

Two Niagara Falls residents recently arrested for shoplifting are accused of stashing goods behind a woman in a wheelchair.

Charged with petit larceny were Nicole C. Cain, 43, and Berten E. Garlic, 50, both of South Avenue.

Police said the pair went to Wegmans at 1577 Military Road on the evening of Jan. 9 and paid for the items in their shopping cart before leaving the store. But when store officials stopped them, they found $123.22 worth of meats, candy and cheeses that had not been paid for, police said. Those items, police reported, had been stuffed behind a pillow supporting Cain's back in her wheelchair.