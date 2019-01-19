SHANNON, Caroline "Carrie"

January 15, 2019, age 85, of Williamsville. Daughter of the late Vincent and Caroline Dominick; loving wife since 1959 of the late Richard J. Shannon; dearest mother of Donald Kenefick, Karen (Joe) Elardo, Mark (Ann) Shannon, Anne (Mike) Walter, Joseph (Margaret) Shannon and the late Michael Kenefick; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including the late GySgt Aaron Kenefick. Carrie moved to Ormond Beach after raising her children where she worked at Dunkin Donuts. Carrie was an avid bingo player, casino goer and garage sale enthusiast. She loved her family dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com