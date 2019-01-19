Second taxi driver victimized in Hamlin Park in two days

A cab driver reported a robbery attempt early Saturday on Daisy Place, the second crime involving a taxi driver in Buffalo's Hamlin Park neighborhood in two days.

The victim told police he went to pick up a fare when he was approached by three teens. One got in the cab, while another approached the driver's side and displayed what appeared to be a shotgun, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbers tried to open the cab driver's door, but he drove away, according to the report.

In an incident early Friday, a cab driver was robbed on Pansy Place, a block west of Daisy. There were multiple assailants in that incident and the weapon was described as a long gun, according to that police report.