Woman charged with attacking her ex with a beer bottle

A woman faces felony charges after she allegedly broke a beer bottle and attacked a man she used to have a relationship with, Niagara Falls Police reported.

Renee J. Koval, 24, of Niagara Avenue, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree harassment following the incident in her home shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Koval’s 29-year-old ex had come there with a friend earlier that evening and all had been drinking when an argument erupted. Koval reportedly insisted that the man leave, but he refused. At that point, she allegedly smashed a beer bottle and slashed his neck.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene and refused to sign a statement against Koval, police said.