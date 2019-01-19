Police investigate reports that bus aide assaulted, harassed children

Niagara Falls Police are investigating claims that a female school bus aide has been "physically harassing" children on their way home from school.

The mother of an 11-year-old Harry F. Abate Elementary School student contacted police Friday afternoon after her daughter complained of ongoing problems with the bus aide. She reportedly told her mother that the woman pushes kids, "sits on their heads" and otherwise harasses them. The girl reportedly had a bruise on her arm from the woman grabbing her, according to reports.

The mother told police that the aide had been suspended for similar acts in the past and requested that police investigate the new allegations.