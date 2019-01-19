Police: Death of man found outside Tops not suspicious

The death of a man whose body was found Friday in a vehicle outside the Tops Markets store in the Town of Niagara is not considered suspicious, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the 48-year-old man's death is under investigation, pending the results of an autopsy, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Authorities withheld the man's name.

Staff at the Military Road store called police around midday after seeing something in a vehicle in the parking lot. The man's body was in the driver's seat, the Sheriff's Office said.