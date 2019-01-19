Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Took 48 games for them to lose their 10th in regulation. Pretty amazing. (1)

2. Calgary Flames. Giordano minus-3 vs. Sabres, including toasting on Eichel OT goal. (2)

3. Winnipeg Jets. The Central leader and favorite, just as most pundits picked them in September. (8)

4. San Jose Sharks. Thornton scores in 1,000th game wearing teal. (3)

5. Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner first player in franchise history to begin career with three straight 60-point seasons. (4)

6. Nashville Predators. Bad omen for playoffs: Struggles continue vs. Jets with 5-1 home loss. (5)

7. Vegas Golden Knights. Pulled into double-digit lead for top-3 spot in Pacific. (7)

8. New York Islanders. As stunning leaders of Metro, Trotz has nod as current leader in Jack Adams race. (12)

Full tribute to Barry Trotz's time in Washington on his first game back at @CapitalOneArena https://t.co/AyvG4OO6PH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2019

9. Washington Capitals. Quick slump has brought other Metro contenders back into division race. (6)

10. Columbus Blue Jackets. Still fighting for division lead even with drama around Bobrovsky. (11)

11. Boston Bruins. Five years later, would Pastrnak be No. 1 if you redrafted 2014? (10)

12. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby rolling along with 55 points, plus-19 rating in 43 games. (9)

13. Montreal Canadiens. Niemi with unlikely franchise record of 52 saves vs. Florida. (14)

14. Buffalo Sabres. Tough trip but Eichel unleashed several games of frustration with OT goal in Calgary. (13)

Eichel seals it in overtime 4-3! what a snipe! #sabres #flames pic.twitter.com/hxjbB9kyv8 — Buffalo Sabres plays and goals (@SabresPlays) January 17, 2019

15. Colorado Avalanche. Weird team: Dominated Leafs on road, then lost in Ottawa. (15)

16. Carolina Hurricanes. Getting Niederreiter from Wild for Rask seems like a lopsided deal. (18)

17. Dallas Stars. Bishop-Khudobin an underrated tandem in goal. (16)

18. Edmonton Oilers. Survived shootout in Vancouver after blowout win over Sabres. (19)

19. Minnesota Wild. Embarrassing to get shut out at home by Ducks, who hit town on 12-game losing streak. (17)

20. Vancouver Canucks. Sabres got a break as Pettersson not ready to go Friday. (20)

21. Anaheim Ducks. After 0-8-4 disaster, finally snapped longest skid in franchise history with Gibson shutout in Minny. (21)

22. New York Rangers. Won 16th straight at home vs. Carolina, two shy of NHL record vs. an opponent. (25)

23. St. Louis Blues. Momentum slowed by losses in Brooklyn and Boston. (24)

24. Arizona Coyotes. Used rare NBC appearance to surprise Sharks. (23)

25. Detroit Red Wings. Followed Sabres into Western Canada trip with two straight wins. (28)

26. New Jersey Devils. Allowed 24 goals in last six games. (27)

27. Philadelphia Flyers. Good luck to WNYer Justin Bailey, who should get another NHL look after trade. (29)

28. Los Angeles Kings. Campbell leads NHL in save percentage at .932 despite 6-9 record. (31)

29. Florida Panthers. Surprised Leafs after seven straight January losses: Four 4-3 games, three 5-1 blowouts. (22)

30. Ottawa Senators. Just utter buffoonery that Avs have their No. 1 pick. (30)

31. Chicago Blackhawks. Have allowed three goals or more in all eight games in January. (26)