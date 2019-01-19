MARTIN, Mary S. (Solina)

Of Lackawanna, NY January 16, 2019; beloved wife of the late Nicholas S. Martin; loving mother of Barbarann Martin and Timothy (Joyce) Martin; dear sister of the late Rudy, Stanislaus, Joseph, Anthony (late Stephania) Solina and Amelia (late Walter) Galey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 AM. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com