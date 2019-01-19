Lockport's Minnick wins diving meet

Lockport junior Jake Minnick scored sevens or better from judges on his two most difficult dives and eights or better on three with lesser degrees of difficulty on Saturday to repeat as the winner of the 2019 Lockport Diving Invitational on Saturday.

Minnick was the defending champion in the event and is defending Niagara Frontier League and Section VI champion. He totaled 498.20 for 11 dives off the 1-meter board. Dakota Bechtold of Brockport, last year's Section V Class B champion was second with 480.70. Beck Nigro of Niagara falls was third with 455.25 points. Wyatt Fuller of Springville, the runner-up in the Lockport meet last year, was fourth this time.

Lockport's Andrew Moran, a sophomore, was fifth.

Fall boys, Depew girls top Sommer bowling

Sophomore Trevor McGee shot a 706 series and Sam Moreno had a 668 to lead Niagara Falls A team to the boys championship of the 40th annual Roy Sommer Invitational Bowling Tournament on Saturday at the Tonawanda Bowling Center.

The Wolverines, a traditional power in the Niagara Frontier League and Section VI, bowling shot a grand total of 4,934 pins for three five-bowler team games and eight Baker format games. They shot 3,133 in regular team scoring and 1,801 for eight Baker games.

Frontier A trailed West Seneca West by 99 pins in the regular team scoring but shot 1,642 in Baker to take second place, 4,619 to 4,531. Niagara Falls A shot a high team single 1,097. West Senece West A shot the next two best, 1,078 and 1076.

Spencer Guise of West Seneca West had a 271 high single.

Nineteen boys teams competed.

Depew won the girls tournament, topping a field of 11 teams with 4,198 pins. The Wildcats had a 13-pin over second place Niagara Falls in regular team bowling, then outscored the Wolverines, 1,520-1,440 in Baker format games.

McKenzie Gilmore of Niagara Falls had high series, a 643, and her teammates Bryanna McKee, had 243 high single.

In addition to Trevor McKee and Guise the boys all-tournament team included: Jacob Swinarski of Frontier (695), Kyle Ziemba of West Seneca West (693), Moreno (668), Brian Stone of Tonawanda (665) and Mike Weber of St. Joe's (653).

Gilmore and Bryanna McKee led the girls all-tournament team. Others included: Kaelyn Weber of Kenmore East (641), Melissa Large of Tonawanda (630, Sam Michlin of North Tonawanda (220), McKenzie McIntyre of Maryvale (611) and Katarina Korn of Maryvale (608).

NY wrestling tickets on sale

Advance tickets are on sale for Saturday's New York State Public High School Athletic Association's second state wrestling dual meet in SRC at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Tickets can be purchased for $8 each on line at www. gofan.com/nysphsaa. Tickets will be $10 at the door for the entire day with re-entry permitted.



A team from each of the 12 NYSPHSAA sections will be competing in Division I and Division II. More than 600 wrestlers will compete. Pool play matches will start at 9 a.m. with semifinal matches starting at 3 p.m.