LAZAR, Donald N.

LAZAR - Donald N. Age 85, of Orchard Park, formerly of Gowanda, January 17, 2019. Husband of Carol J. Lazar; father of Michael, Richard and David (Alison Markel) Laza; grandfather of three; great-grandfather of three; brother of John (Sandy) Lazar. Friends may call 4-7 PM Monday from the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda. A Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 11 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church, East Main St., Gowanda (please assemble at church). Memorials to a local charity of choice.