KRETZER, Julie L. (Stiller)

KRETZER - Julie L. (nee Stiller)

January 15, 2019. Loving mother of Andrew (Erin) Kretzer; Mary (Sean D.) Munzert, and Patrick (Kate) Kretzer; devoted Nana of Anna, Maura, Grace, Patrick, Matthew, Michael, Sean, Rory, Margaret, and Eamon; also survived by many nieces and nephews and her two loving dogs Charlie and Toby. Relatives and friends may call at the Perna Dengler Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, Monday 3-7 PM; and are invited to attend a Memorial Mass, Tuesday 10 AM, at St. Joseph Church (University Heights). Gifts in Mrs. Kretzer's memory made to Doctors Without Borders. Attn: Donor Services, 40 Rector St., 16th floor, NY, NY 10006. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME INC.