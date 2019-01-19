King celebration Sunday evening at Kleinhans

An annual civic celebration in honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in Kleinhans Music Hall, from the same stage where King spoke in 1967, less than five months before his death.

In the month that marks the 90th anniversary of King's birth, Buffalo's Concerned Citizens Following the Dream Committee will honor Agnes Bain, executive director of the African-American Community Center, with a community service award. It will be one of several honors distributed in a program that also includes many musical performances.

Bessie Patterson, longtime chairwoman of the King Day weekend remembrance, emphasizes that the goal from the beginning was always to inspire young people throughout Western New York. Admission is free, and the keynote speaker will be the Rev. Jason Drayton of the First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

As for the snow, Patterson said it is hard for her to imagine canceling. "All I know," she said, "is that I'm going to be there."