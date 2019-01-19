KIFF, Matthew H.

KIFF - Matthew H. January 18, 2019. Son of Christine (Phil) Gawron and late Robert Kiff; husband of Marcia (nee Myers) Kiff; father of Alyssa (Levi) Skelton, Lauren (Luke) Pavlic, Morgan (Tyler) Kiff and Jacob Kiff; grandfather of Madden Skelton, Ava Skelton, Teagan Tilebein and Colson Pavlic; brother of Michael (Kerri) Kiff, Marjorie (Frank) Ott, Amy (Joseph) Noeson, Sheri (Tim) Glaser and Phil Gawron Jr.; brother-in-law of Judy (William) Nye and Dennis (Jewel) Myers; nephew of James and Dorial Donner; several nieces and nephews. Beside his father, Matt was also predeceased by his mother-in-law Joyce Myers. Friends may call on Monday, January 21st 3-7 PM at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 22nd at 10 AM, at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut Street, Lockport. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Share online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com.