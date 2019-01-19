High school scores & schedules (Jan. 20)

Boys basketball

Saturday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 63, St. Joe’s 60

MLK Classic

at City Honors

Christian Central vs. Olmsted, ppd.

Dunkirk vs. Hutch-Tech, ppd.

Amherst vs. McKinley, ppd.

Health Sciences vs. East, ppd.

North Tonawanda vs. Middle College, ppd.

Canisius 63, St. Joe’s 60

Canisius 18 11 20 14 - 63

St. Joe’s 15 15 13 17 - 60

CANISIUS (9-5, 3-2):Ciocca 11, Dowling 4, Jamison 12, Kegler 14, Vass 22.

ST. JOE’S (7-6, 2-3):Ashley 13, Carlone 2, Glover 12, Martone 10, Ostrowski 3, Phillips 2, Poland 14, Scott 4.

3-point goals: Ashley, Ciocca 3, Glover, Kegler, Martone 2, Ostrowski, Vass 2.

Today’s games

Martin Luther King Jr.

Basketball Classic

at Bishop Grimes

St. Francis vs. Mekeel Christian, TBA

Monday’s games

Nonleague

Middle College at Timon-SJ, 1:30 p.m.

Houghton Academy at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr.

Basketball Classic

at Bishop Grimes

St. Francis vs. TBA, TBA

Tuesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Christian Central at Nichols, 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Amherst at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Tonawanda at Holland, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Emerson at Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.

Wmsv. South at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.

Clarence at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

CSAT at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

Newfane at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.

Akron at V-Lyndonville, 7 p.m.

Pine Valley at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara-Wheatfield at Depew, 7:30 p.m.

Gowanda at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at McKinley, 7:30 p.m.

Portville at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

All.-Limestone at V-Wellsville , 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s games

Waste Management Tournament

at Pioneer

Championship game

Pioneer 54, West Seneca West 45

Consolation game

Gowanda 48, Ellicottville 43 (OT)

MLK Classic

at McKinley

Lew-Port vs. Fredonia, ppd.

Park vs. Emerson, ppd.

Eden vs. Hutch-Tech, ppd.

Akron vs. Buffalo Arts, ppd.

CSAT vs. McKinley, ppd.

Waste Management Tournament

Pioneer 54, West Seneca West 45

W. Sen. West 11 10 11 13 - 45

Pioneer 14 18 12 10 - 54

W. SEN. WEST (3-9): Gill 4, Hall 8, Held 6, Loffredo 2, Mrzyglod 1, Sigler 2, Smith 6, Soloman 16.

PIONEER (6-7):Barber 2, Byers 4, Fuller 22, Insley 8, Kien 2, Sapp 4, Weaver 12.

3-point goals: Fuller 2, Insley 2, Smith 2, Soloman 2.

Gowanda 48, Ellicottville 43 (OT)

Ellicottville 5 6 14 13 5 - 43

Gowanda 15 10 5 8 10 - 48

ELLICOTTVILLE (3-6): Chapman 6, Earley 6, Jimerson 11, Maybee 6, Nuzzo 2, Ruiz 3, Smith 9.

GOWANDA (5-9):Benton 5, Gable 11, Scanlan 2, Snyder 22, Stevens 6, Whalen 12.

3-point goals: Benton, Smith, Snyder.

Monday’s games

Nonleague

V-Hornell at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nardin at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.

ECIC II

Hamburg at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Depew at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Shore at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Kenmore West at Orchard Park, 4 p.m.

Tonawanda at Olmsted, 6 p.m.

Tapestry at Christian Central, 6 p.m.

Lockport at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Starpoint at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Medina at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Island at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

Franklinville at Portville, 7:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Holland at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m

Boys hockey

Saturday’s games

WNY Federation

St. Francis 4, West Seneca East 1

SF: Adian Roberts 3g

Northwood School Showcase

at Lake Placid

Nichols 5, Northwood 3

Ni: Walter Zacher 2g

WNY Club

Red Division

East Aurora 6, St. Joe’s Maroon 5 (OT)

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Niagara-Wheatfield vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc.

at HarborCenter, 6:15 p.m.

Monday’s games

WNY Federation

Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. St. Francis

at HarborCenter, 11:15 a.m.

West Seneca East vs. West Seneca West

at HarborCenter, 1:30 p.m.

Sweet Home vs. Hamburg

at Northtown Center, 3:30 p.m.

Kenmore West vs. Kenmore East

at HarborCenter, 3:45 p.m.

Orchard Park vs. Frontier

at HarborCenter, 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. St. Joe’s

at HarborCenter, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Lancaster

at HarborCenter, 9 p.m.

Bowling

40th Annual Roy Sommer Memorial

at Tonawanda Lanes

Boys team results: 1, Niagara Falls ‘A’ 4934; 2, Frontier ‘A’ 4619; 3, West Seneca West ‘A’ 4531; 4, Tonawanda 4359; 5, Niagara-Wheatfield 4326.

Boys high game: Spencer Guise (WSW) 271.

Boys high series: Trevor McKee (Nia. Falls) 706.

Boys All-Tournament Team: Jacob Swinarski (Front.) 695, Kyle Ziemba (WSW) 693, Sam Moreno (NF) 668, Brian Stone (Ton.) 665, Mike Weber (SJ) 653.

Girls team results: 1, Depew 4198; 2, Niagara Falls 4105; 3, N. Tonawanda 3930; 4, Tonawanda 3702; 5, Amherst 3413.

Girls high game: Bryanna McKee (Nia. Falls) 243.

Girls high series: McKenzie Gilmore (Nia. Falls) 643.

Girls All-Tournament Team: Kaelynn Weber (Kenmore East) 641, Melissa Large (Tona.) 630, Sam Michlin (N. Tona.) 220, McKebnzie McIntyre (Airport Pro Shop) 611, Katarina Korn (Airport Pro Shop) 608.

Boys diving

Lockport Invitational

1, Jake Minnick (Lockport) 498.20; 2, Dakota Bechtold (V-Brockport) 480.70; 3, Beck Nigro (Niagara Falls) 455.25; 4, Wyatt Fuller (Springville) 443.00; 5, Andrew Moran (Lockport) 374.85.

Indoor track

New Balance Games at the Armory

at New York City

Area results

Boys 2 mile run: 3, Tyler Bishop (West Seneca West) 9:59.31. Boys 4x55 shuttle hurdle: 2, Cheektowaga (CJ Krzanowicz, Jake Kaminski, Lamar Reeves, Rhyan Riggs) 33.15; 4, Iroquois ‘A’ (Kendall Mariacher, Alec Cimini, Marshall Testa, Getty Testa). Boys 4x400 relay: 8, West Seneca West ‘A’ (Cole Banks, Josh Clifton, Travis Kelly, Andrew Pokriki) 3:41.66; 9, Cheektowaga (Sultan Ahmed, Kendrick Hampton, Rhyan Riggs, Daron Lewis) 3:43.28. Boys 4x800 relay varsity: 10, West Seneca West ‘A’ (Jake Baudo, Tyler Bishop, Andrew Pokriki, Christian Ruiz) 9:05.62. Boys 1600 sprint medley: 10, Iroquois ‘A’ (Cody Collins, Pat Moran, Max Dargavel, Ryan Mitchell) 3:47.25. Boys high jump: 2, Jake Kaminski (Cheektowaga) 6-04.00. Boys pole vault: T-7, Marshall Testa (Iroquois) 11-00.