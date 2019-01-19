High school scores & schedules (Jan. 20)
Boys basketball
Saturday’s games
Monsignor Martin
MLK Classic
at City Honors
Christian Central vs. Olmsted, ppd.
Dunkirk vs. Hutch-Tech, ppd.
Amherst vs. McKinley, ppd.
Health Sciences vs. East, ppd.
North Tonawanda vs. Middle College, ppd.
Canisius 63, St. Joe’s 60
Canisius 18 11 20 14 - 63
St. Joe’s 15 15 13 17 - 60
CANISIUS (9-5, 3-2):Ciocca 11, Dowling 4, Jamison 12, Kegler 14, Vass 22.
ST. JOE’S (7-6, 2-3):Ashley 13, Carlone 2, Glover 12, Martone 10, Ostrowski 3, Phillips 2, Poland 14, Scott 4.
3-point goals: Ashley, Ciocca 3, Glover, Kegler, Martone 2, Ostrowski, Vass 2.
Today’s games
Martin Luther King Jr.
Basketball Classic
at Bishop Grimes
St. Francis vs. Mekeel Christian, TBA
Monday’s games
Nonleague
Middle College at Timon-SJ, 1:30 p.m.
Houghton Academy at Walsh, 6:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr.
Basketball Classic
at Bishop Grimes
St. Francis vs. TBA, TBA
Tuesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Christian Central at Nichols, 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Amherst at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Tonawanda at Holland, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Emerson at Grand Island, 6:30 p.m.
Wmsv. South at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.
Clarence at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
CSAT at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
Newfane at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.
Akron at V-Lyndonville, 7 p.m.
Pine Valley at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara-Wheatfield at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
Gowanda at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Frewsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at McKinley, 7:30 p.m.
Portville at Panama, 7:30 p.m.
All.-Limestone at V-Wellsville , 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s games
Waste Management Tournament
at Pioneer
Championship game
Pioneer 54, West Seneca West 45
Consolation game
Gowanda 48, Ellicottville 43 (OT)
MLK Classic
at McKinley
Lew-Port vs. Fredonia, ppd.
Park vs. Emerson, ppd.
Eden vs. Hutch-Tech, ppd.
Akron vs. Buffalo Arts, ppd.
CSAT vs. McKinley, ppd.
Waste Management Tournament
Pioneer 54, West Seneca West 45
W. Sen. West 11 10 11 13 - 45
Pioneer 14 18 12 10 - 54
W. SEN. WEST (3-9): Gill 4, Hall 8, Held 6, Loffredo 2, Mrzyglod 1, Sigler 2, Smith 6, Soloman 16.
PIONEER (6-7):Barber 2, Byers 4, Fuller 22, Insley 8, Kien 2, Sapp 4, Weaver 12.
3-point goals: Fuller 2, Insley 2, Smith 2, Soloman 2.
Gowanda 48, Ellicottville 43 (OT)
Ellicottville 5 6 14 13 5 - 43
Gowanda 15 10 5 8 10 - 48
ELLICOTTVILLE (3-6): Chapman 6, Earley 6, Jimerson 11, Maybee 6, Nuzzo 2, Ruiz 3, Smith 9.
GOWANDA (5-9):Benton 5, Gable 11, Scanlan 2, Snyder 22, Stevens 6, Whalen 12.
3-point goals: Benton, Smith, Snyder.
Monday’s games
Nonleague
V-Hornell at Olean, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nardin at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.
ECIC II
Hamburg at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Depew at Cheektowaga, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Shore at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Kenmore West at Orchard Park, 4 p.m.
Tonawanda at Olmsted, 6 p.m.
Tapestry at Christian Central, 6 p.m.
Lockport at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Starpoint at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Medina at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.
Maple Grove at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Island at Maryvale, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph at Olean, 7:30 p.m.
Franklinville at Portville, 7:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Holland at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m
Boys hockey
Saturday’s games
WNY Federation
St. Francis 4, West Seneca East 1
SF: Adian Roberts 3g
Northwood School Showcase
at Lake Placid
Nichols 5, Northwood 3
Ni: Walter Zacher 2g
WNY Club
Red Division
East Aurora 6, St. Joe’s Maroon 5 (OT)
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Niagara-Wheatfield vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc.
at HarborCenter, 6:15 p.m.
Monday’s games
WNY Federation
Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. St. Francis
at HarborCenter, 11:15 a.m.
West Seneca East vs. West Seneca West
at HarborCenter, 1:30 p.m.
Sweet Home vs. Hamburg
at Northtown Center, 3:30 p.m.
Kenmore West vs. Kenmore East
at HarborCenter, 3:45 p.m.
Orchard Park vs. Frontier
at HarborCenter, 5 p.m.
Canisius vs. St. Joe’s
at HarborCenter, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. vs. Lancaster
at HarborCenter, 9 p.m.
Bowling
40th Annual Roy Sommer Memorial
at Tonawanda Lanes
Boys team results: 1, Niagara Falls ‘A’ 4934; 2, Frontier ‘A’ 4619; 3, West Seneca West ‘A’ 4531; 4, Tonawanda 4359; 5, Niagara-Wheatfield 4326.
Boys high game: Spencer Guise (WSW) 271.
Boys high series: Trevor McKee (Nia. Falls) 706.
Boys All-Tournament Team: Jacob Swinarski (Front.) 695, Kyle Ziemba (WSW) 693, Sam Moreno (NF) 668, Brian Stone (Ton.) 665, Mike Weber (SJ) 653.
Girls team results: 1, Depew 4198; 2, Niagara Falls 4105; 3, N. Tonawanda 3930; 4, Tonawanda 3702; 5, Amherst 3413.
Girls high game: Bryanna McKee (Nia. Falls) 243.
Girls high series: McKenzie Gilmore (Nia. Falls) 643.
Girls All-Tournament Team: Kaelynn Weber (Kenmore East) 641, Melissa Large (Tona.) 630, Sam Michlin (N. Tona.) 220, McKebnzie McIntyre (Airport Pro Shop) 611, Katarina Korn (Airport Pro Shop) 608.
Boys diving
Lockport Invitational
1, Jake Minnick (Lockport) 498.20; 2, Dakota Bechtold (V-Brockport) 480.70; 3, Beck Nigro (Niagara Falls) 455.25; 4, Wyatt Fuller (Springville) 443.00; 5, Andrew Moran (Lockport) 374.85.
Indoor track
New Balance Games at the Armory
at New York City
Area results
Boys 2 mile run: 3, Tyler Bishop (West Seneca West) 9:59.31. Boys 4x55 shuttle hurdle: 2, Cheektowaga (CJ Krzanowicz, Jake Kaminski, Lamar Reeves, Rhyan Riggs) 33.15; 4, Iroquois ‘A’ (Kendall Mariacher, Alec Cimini, Marshall Testa, Getty Testa). Boys 4x400 relay: 8, West Seneca West ‘A’ (Cole Banks, Josh Clifton, Travis Kelly, Andrew Pokriki) 3:41.66; 9, Cheektowaga (Sultan Ahmed, Kendrick Hampton, Rhyan Riggs, Daron Lewis) 3:43.28. Boys 4x800 relay varsity: 10, West Seneca West ‘A’ (Jake Baudo, Tyler Bishop, Andrew Pokriki, Christian Ruiz) 9:05.62. Boys 1600 sprint medley: 10, Iroquois ‘A’ (Cody Collins, Pat Moran, Max Dargavel, Ryan Mitchell) 3:47.25. Boys high jump: 2, Jake Kaminski (Cheektowaga) 6-04.00. Boys pole vault: T-7, Marshall Testa (Iroquois) 11-00.
