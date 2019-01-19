Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Canisius 63, St. Joe's 60
St. Joeu2019s player Jimmy Scott grabs a loose ball against Canisius during the first half of a high school basketball game at St. Joe's High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius player Max Dowling grabs a rebound against St. Joe's during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dwayne Vass drives to the basket against St. Joe's during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius player Eric Kegler and St. Joe's gregory Poland battle for a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's center Gregory Poland shoots against Canisius during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's guard WIll Ostrowski is surrounded by Canisius defenders Dewayne Vass and Joe Jamison.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's center Gregory Poland drives to the basket against Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's guard Justin Glover lays on the floor with a cramp during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's forward Daesean Ashley shoots against Canisius during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Jason Martin dribbles against St. Joe's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Kyle Husband calls a play against St. Joe's during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's center Gregory Poland grabs a rebound against Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Joe Jamison grabs a loose ball during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Joe Jamison dribbles against St. Joe's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's forward Daesean Ashley looks to pass.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's player Justin Glover grabs a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius player Dewayne Vass and St. Joe's Justin Glover battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's guard Daesean Ashley looks to pass against Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Kyle Husband gives a fist pump after a basket against St. Joe's during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius player Jason Martin chases down a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius player J.T. Boyland shoots over St. Joe's Gregory Poland.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius player Joe Jamison applauds his basket against St. Joe's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Joe Ciocca dribbles against St. Joe's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's guard Justin Glover passes against Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at G. Love & Special Sauce at the Tralf
Smiles at Catfish and the Bottlemen in Rec Room
Decorators' Show House "before" preview
Schnitzel and Co.: Restaurant review
Lumagination lights up Botanical Gardens
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 72
Smiles at The Wood Brothers in Town Ballroom
Catches of the Week (Jan. 23)
Photo:
1
/ 25
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Canisius 63, St. Joe's 60
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article