UB 77, Eastern Michigan 65 basketball
UB's Nick Perkins barrels through EMU defenders.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins is late to a rebound against EMU's James Thompson.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins gets around EM's Damari Parris.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins shoots a jumper.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins tries to get around EMU's James Thompson under the basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Jeremy Harris drives under the basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Dontay Caruthers makes a corner turn as EMU's Damari Parris defends.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg goes over the top of EMU's Damari Parris.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Davonta Jordan goes up for two as EMU's Boubacar Toure tries to contain him during.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB Coach Nate Oats doesn't like some of the first half calls.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg drives under the basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg gets a rebound and goes during college basketball action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Davonta Jordan looks to pass in front of EMU's Damari Parris.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Ronaldo Segu shouts out a play as he brings the ball down court.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Nick Perkins shoots a jumper in front of EMU's Boubacar Toure.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Davonta Jordan drives in front of EMU's Ty Groce.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Montell McRae gets tangled up low as he shoots under the basket.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's Davonta Jordan drives in front of EMU's Malik Ellison.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
UB's CJ Massinburg shoots a 3-pointer.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 20
Friday, January 18, 2019
UB 77, Eastern Michigan 65 basketball
CJ Massinburg propels UB menu0027s basketball to 77-65 win over Eastern Michigan
