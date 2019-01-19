Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Niagara Falls 78, Lew-Port 60
Lewiston Porter player Joe Beatty and Niagara Falls' Josiah Harris battle for a rebound during the first half of a high school basketball game at Lewiston-Porter High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston Porter center Rody Gayle shoots against Niagara Falls during the first hal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter defender Zack Clayborn grabs a rebound against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porteru2019s trent Scott defends Niagara Falls' Jalen Bradberry.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter coach Matt Bradshaw argues a call against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter center Roddy Gayle shoots against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter center Roddy Gayle shoots against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter center Roddy Gayle dribbles against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Moran Montgomery grabs a rebound against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter's Trent Scott holds Roddy Gayle after he injured his ankle against Niagara Falls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Willie Lightfoot shoots against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls forward Jalen Bradberry drives to the basket against Lewiston-Porter during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls forward Jalen Bradberry drives to the basket against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot drives to the basket against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter player Jalen Duff shoots over Niagara Falls defender Jalen Bradberry.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls defender Naim Bradley grabs a rebound from Lewiston-Porteru2019s Roddy Gayle.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot signals a three after a 3-point basket against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls defender Moran Montgomery tries to block the shot of Lewiston-Porter shooter Jalen Duff.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls player Jalen Bradberry congratulates Willie Lightfoot on a 3-point basket against Lewiston-Porter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at G. Love & Special Sauce at the Tralf
Smiles at Catfish and the Bottlemen in Rec Room
Decorators' Show House "before" preview
Schnitzel and Co.: Restaurant review
Lumagination lights up Botanical Gardens
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 72
Smiles at The Wood Brothers in Town Ballroom
Catches of the Week (Jan. 23)
Photo:
1
/ 20
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Niagara Falls 78, Lew-Port 60
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article