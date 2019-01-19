Funeral arrangements announced for Blondine Harvin, longtime owner of Gigi's

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Blondine Harvin, the longtime owner of Gigi's soul food restaurant, who died Wednesday.

The services are scheduled to be held Tuesday in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, with the wake beginning at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at noon.

Harvin's restaurant, located first on Jefferson Avenue and later East Ferry, was a beloved East Side institution for decades before it burned down in 2015. A new Gigi's is slated to open soon in the new Northland Workforce Training Center.

From the famous to the homeless, they enjoyed Gigi's home-cooked favorites at the restaurant she ran for decades on, including macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, smothered pork chops and peach cobbler. Among those who enjoyed Ms. Harvin's home cooking were Lena Horne, Joe Louis, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Hillary Clinton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.