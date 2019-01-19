Share this article

Friendship man arrested in theft of former employer's dog

An Allegany County man was arrested Wednesday in the theft of his former employer's dog, New York State Police said.

Zakary S. Cobb/ courtesy New York State Police

Zakary S. Cobb, 29, of Friendship was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, coercion and aggravated cruelty to animals, State Police said.

Troopers said Cobb's arrest followed their investigation of a report about a missing dog, which revealed a months-long dispute between Cobb and his former employer. Troopers said they discovered that Cobb had taken the dog, which later was found dead. Cobb is accused of taking the animal as leverage in a civil matter.

Cobb was arraigned in Wirt Town Court and released on his own recognizance, State Police said. He is scheduled to appear in Genesee Town Court later this month, State Police added.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
