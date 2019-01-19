Flight cancellations hit Buffalo airport
About three dozen flights into and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled Saturday afternoon and early evening as a winter storm hits the area and the Northeast.
Some afternoon flights were still scheduled to arrive and depart from the airport in Cheektowaga, though a number of flights scheduled to leave the airport after about 4:45 p.m. have been canceled, according to the airport's website (Departures/Arrivals).
Canceled destinations include New York City, Chicago and Florida. Flights from Phoenix, Florida and Washington, D.C. are among those canceled.
