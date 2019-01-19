Fellow addict allegedly robs unconscious overdose victim of drugs, money

Niagara Falls Police are investigating a report that a 50-year-old Falls woman stole drugs and money from another woman Friday after she overdosed in a motel room.

Officers were called at 3:30 p.m. to the Motel 6a at 9100 Niagara Falls Blvd. for an unresponsive woman. Another woman in the room told police that the pair had been smoking crack cocaine with the suspect, and that the victim, a 25-year-old Falls woman, also was sniffing Opana pills.

When the victim suddenly passed out, the suspect reportedly took money and drugs from the victim’s bra, then fled.

The woman who stayed behind and called police told investigators the suspect was “upset that she had not gotten enough crack.” The victim was revived with two doses of Narcan, according to reports.