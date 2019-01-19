DOBRY, Sharon S. (Jurczak)

Of Hamburg, NY, January 17, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Richard S. Dobry; loving mother of Jennifer C. (Marcus) Rogowski and Christopher P. Dobry. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 20 from 5-8 pm at THE NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft). Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 am Monday, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences online: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.