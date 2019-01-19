Dayton ends Bona's A-10 home winning streak

It took them two overtimes to do it, but the Dayton Flyers ended St. Bonaventure's 14-game home winning streak in Atlantic 10 Conference games, 89-86, Saturday at the Reilly Center.

Playing without guards Nelson Kaputo and Jalen Poyser, both out with injury, the undermanned Bonnies needed a superior effort from others. They got it from senior forward Courtney Stockard, who scored a career high 36 points, in 48 minutes of playing time, senior forward LaDarien Griffin, who scored 18 points in 47 minutes and freshman guard Kyle Lofton, who played all 50 minutes and had 11 points and seven assists.

Still it wasn't enough against the clutch-shooting Flyers.

Bona led by as many as 10 points in the second half (56-46) but Dayton took a 65-64 lead with 2:27 left on a 3-pointer by Jalen Crutcher. It was a back-and-forth fight to the wire after that.

Dayton took a 69-68 lead on a layup by Obi Toppin with 0:33 left. Bona tied it when Lofton make the second of two free throws with 0:09 to go. Crutcher missed a final attempt at a three to send it to the first overtime

Freshman Dominick Welsh hit a three with 2:20 left in the first overtime to tie it for Bona at 74-all. Crutcher came back with a three of his own to make it, 77-74. One free throw by Welch with 1:15 left and a layup by Griffin with 20 seconds left tied it at 77 and ended the scoring in the first extra session although Stockard nearly won it when he stole the ball and banked a shot off the glass as time expired.

The dagger in the second overtime was a well-contested 3-pointer by JordanDavis with 15 seconds left to give the Flyers an 87-83 lead. Griffin hit a three for the Bonnies with 5 seconds left. After Mikesell sank two free throws to make it 89-86, Bona got the ball back in front court with 2.9 seconds left. Griffin missed an off-balance attempt at a three to end it.

Griffs sweep road trip

Canisius (7-11, 4-2, MAAC) made it a two-game sweep of its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference trip to Connecticut, defeating Fairfield, 73-68, at Alumni Hall on the Stags' campus in Fairfield, Conn.

The Golden Griffins shot 62.5 percent (15 of 24) in the second including 4 of 8 from 3-point range in outshooting their Jesuit rivals. Overall, Canisius made 26 of 52 shots for 50 percent. Fairfield was 25 for 59 (42.4).

The Canisius shooting performance included a perfect game from Jibreel Faulkner, who made all six of his field goal tries, including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers, and both his free throw attempts. His 16 points led four Griffs in double-figures. Isaiah Reese had 15 points and nine rebounds. Malik Johnson (11) and Takal Molson (10) were the other scoring leaders.

Jesus Cruz had 21 points and Jonathan Kasibabu 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Stags.

Canisius had its largest lead, 60-47, with 5:05 to play after a three by Faulkner. A three by Reese had given the Griffs the lead for good, 41-38, with 13:22 to play. Fairfield led by as many as eight in the first half.

Faulkner was the leader of a 30-point put Canisius got from its bench.

"The contributions from our bench are exactly what we needed today," said coch Reggie Witherspoon. "I thought our bench brought us energy and some scoring punch and they kept up our defensive intensity. Those are the kinds of quality minutes we need, especially when we're on the road playing our second league game in 42 hours."

Niagara escapes with a win

Niagara had what looked like a comfortable eight-point lead over Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn. with 40 seconds to play. Then the Purple Eagles missed seven straight free throws in the final 29 seconds and escaped with 75-72 win over the Bobcats to get a split of a two-game trip to Siena and Quinnipiac.

Freshman Marcus Hammond made two foul shots with 40 seconds left to make it 75-67 but Niagara did not score again while Quinnipiac shaved the lead on a layup by Cameron Young and Rich Kelly's sixth 3-pointer of the game. Handed opportunities to tie the game by Niagara, Quinnipiac missed two three-point tries in the last 14 seconds to fall to 8-9 overall and 3-3 in the MAAC.

Niagara made 8 of 12 3-pointers in the second half after going 3 for 7 in the first half. Quinnipiac, on the other hand, shot 8 for 17 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first but made only 2 of 13 in the second.

Marvin Prochet tied his career high with 24 points for Niagara. Chris Barton had 14 and freshman Raheem Solomon 12.

MAAC scoring leader Cameron Young scored 24 for the losing Bobcats. Kelly had 20, all but two points on 3-pointers.

Dillard-to-Hemphill wins for UB

Cierra Dillard heaved a length-of-the-court pass to Summer Hemphill for a layup as time expired, giving the University at Buffalo women's team a 61-59 Mid-American Conference win over Western Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls (12-4, 4-1 MAC) trailed by as man as 14 points in the third quarter, but tied the game at 59-all with 28 seconds to play. After a missed shot by the Broncos, UB called timeout and coach Felisha Legette-Jack decided that Dillard would try to long pass.

"What Western Michigan didn't know was when I was younger all three of my brothers played football so in order to hang out with them I had to learn to throw the ball," Dillard said. "I guess it paid off today."

Hemphill led UB with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Dillard chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Brittany Morrison added with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Today's games

Canisius (6-10, 4-1) off to its best start in MAAC play in four years, will be home to conference favorite Quinnipiac (10-6, 5-0 MAAC) at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Koessler Athletic Center.

After losing to defending MAAC champion Quinnipiac at home on Friday, the Niagara women will face Fairfield (3-13, 0-5 MAAC) at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Gallagher Center.