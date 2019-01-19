City opens four warming centers

The City of Buffalo has opened four warming centers as of Saturday afternoon:

North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road

Harbor House, 241 Genesee St.

St. Luke's, 325 Walden Ave.

William-Emslie YMCA, 585 William St.

The North Buffalo center will remain open until power is fully restored in Parkside.

The winter storm hitting the area this weekend is expected to intensify Saturday night, with temperatures becoming more frigid on Sunday.