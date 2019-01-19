CIMINELLI, Frank

CIMINELLI - Frank January 15, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Laurini) Ciminelli; loving father of Michael (Mary) Ciminelli, Lydia (Richard Stelmaszyk) Ciminelli and Lisa (Andrew Carroll) Ciminelli; cherished grandfather of Natalie (Ryan) Hill, Stefanie (Jason) Pagano, Andrea Ciminelli and David (Caitlin) Ciminelli; adored great-grandfather of Gabriella and Elliott Hill; caring brother of Angeline Pella; brother-in-law of Della Jo Laurini; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Wounded Warrior Project.