Child porn plea nets Lancaster man 4 months intermittent jail time

A Lancaster man was sentenced Friday by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to four month of intermittent incarceration, following his guilty plea on child pornography possession charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Alexander Grupp also was sentenced to spend 10 years as a sex offender on probation.

On March 30, 2017, law enforcement investigators raided Grupp's Stone Hedge Drive residence in Lancaster, where they seized several items, including numerous images of child pornography that were found on two devices owned by Grupp, the District Attorney's Office said.

Grupp in May pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, and one count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, both of which are Class E felonies, prosecutors said.

Grupp will be required to register as a Level 2 sex offender, the District Attorney's Office said.