Catholic Charities official announces run for Buffalo School Board

An official with Catholic Charities of Buffalo is running for an at-large seat on the Buffalo School Board.

Jeffrey M. Conrad, director of workforce and education for Catholic Charities, announced his candidacy in a news release Saturday.

Conrad served as state director of the Center for Employment Opportunities from 2009 to 2016.

He served on the Common Council in 2005, appointed by the Council after the late former Mayor James D. Griffin resigned from the South District seat that March, 15 months into a four-year term. Conrad lost an election against Michael P. "Mickey" Kearns that November.