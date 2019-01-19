Canisius ends losing streak; Niagara gets sweep of Lakers

Canisius (9-12-2, 6-10-1 AHC) checked it losing streak at three games Saturday with a 6-4 Atlantic Hockey Conference victory over Robert Morris before 628 at HarborCenter.

The Ice Griffs took a 3-0 lead on first period goals by Matt Hoover (power play), Mitchell Martain and Kevin Obsuth. Nick Hutchison's power-play goal with 2:32 left in the second made it 4-1.

The visiting Colonials made it close in the third drawing to within 5-4. Matt McLeod scored with 54 seconds left to put it away for the Griffs with Cameron Heath and Jimmy Mazza assisting.

Dylan McLaughlin scored the fourth Canisius goal on the power play at 6:17 of the third to make it 5-2.

Blake Weyrick made 31 saves in goal for Canisius. Francis Marotte had 26 stops for Robert Morris (9-14-1, 8-9-1 AHC).

Niagara (9-12-3, 8-7-3 AHC) gained a sweep of its two-game home series against Mercyhurst, edging the Lakers, 5-4, at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston.

Johnny Curran's goal with 7:28 left in the second period turned out to be the winner for the Purple Eagles. That made it 5-3 before the Lakers added the final goal of the game, by Tommaso Bucci, with 2:33 to play in the second.

Mercyhurst took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals by Steven Ipri and James Anderson on the power play. However, Niagara game right back with goals by Noah Delmas on the power play and Ludwig Stenslund to tie it. Ethan Johnson scored with 7:14 left in the opening period to give Mercyhurst a 3-2 lead.

Niagara took over by scoring three straight in the second. First, Justin Kendall scored at 2:20. Curran assisted on a goal by Luke Edgerton at 8:09. Curran's winning tally came at 12:32 with Ben Sokay assisting.

Cole Weaver of Niagara stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced. Colin DeAugustine saved all 10 shots he faced in the third period for Mercyhurst. Garrett Metcalf of the Lakers allowed five goals in the 24 shots against him in the first two periods.

The sweep gave Niagara its first win over the Lakers in a season series since the Purple Eagles won all three meetings in 2012-13.