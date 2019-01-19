Share this article

People attend a women's rally sponsored by the WNY Peace Center in Niagara Square Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News)

Buffalo Women's March postponed because of storm

The Women's March in Buffalo which was scheduled to take place Sunday has been postponed, organizers announced Saturday morning.

"Because of expected high winds – particularly in [Niagara] Square – and attendant wind chill and snow, the Women's March - Buffalo/WNY which was to have taken place on Sunday is POSTPONED. Safety first!! The Women's March - Buffalo/WNY will take place at a date to be determined," read a statement from the WNY Peace Center.

 

Maki Becker – Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.
