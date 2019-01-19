Buffalo Women's March postponed because of storm
The Women's March in Buffalo which was scheduled to take place Sunday has been postponed, organizers announced Saturday morning.
"Because of expected high winds – particularly in [Niagara] Square – and attendant wind chill and snow, the Women's March - Buffalo/WNY which was to have taken place on Sunday is POSTPONED. Safety first!! The Women's March - Buffalo/WNY will take place at a date to be determined," read a statement from the WNY Peace Center.
