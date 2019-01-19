BRANT, Brian D.

BRANT - Brian D. January 15, 2019. Beloved son of Lorraine (late Donald) Brant, Sr.; loving brother of Brenda Rusch, Kenny Brant, Donald Brant, Jr. and Roxsanne Brant-Smith; grandson of Lorraine (late Luther) Sellers; nephew of Cynthia (William) Borton and the late Rudolph Sellers; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Sunday from 6-8 PM and Monday from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com