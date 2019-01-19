[BN] Blitz newsletter: Is Antonio Brown a fit for the Bills?

The Bills have a need at wide receiver, and one of the NFL's most-skilled wide receivers may be available in a trade.

Many fans and observers have connected those dots and suggested the Bills and embattled Steelers receiver Antonio Brown could be a good match. One betting site even listed the Bills as Brown's third-most-likely destination.

But could it really happen? Bills GM Brandon Beane isn't allowed to comment on players currently under contract, but he did have some interesting things to say when Jay Skurski asked him about the type of "character" profile the Bills look for. Read these quotes with your Antonio Brown glasses on:

“We're not looking for all choir boys, either. I think that's a misnomer,” Beane said. “We're looking for team guys. Selfless guys. Those come in all sizes and shapes, come from different backgrounds. At the end of the day, it's a people business, and you've got to find people that are willing to buy into what you're trying to do. If they don't, now they're pulling away from the rest of the group. That's what we're trying to weigh. “You hear noise about, ‘Why isn't this team going for this player or that player?’ It may not be the skill set. It may be the fit. Scheme fit, culture fit. Maybe there's some things that you go, 'Man, we've heard, it's all about him, it's not about the team.’ Even though he's a good player, he just won't be a great fit for your team.”

Bills hire special teams coordinator: After a poor season from the Bills' special teams, they hope to fare well with Heath Farwell, who was hired as the new coordinator, replacing Danny Crossman. Farwell was a linebacker with the Vikings and Chiefs who retired after the 2014 season.

Jim Kelly gets clean bill of health at latest checkup: Well this was good news. Jill Kelly shared that all signs were positive Jim's latest checkup.

Bills Mailbag: Great question from Luke Russert, who knows a thing or two about great questioning: Do you think there’s a mindset within One Bills Drive that the clock really doesn’t start on anything until Tom Brady retires? Click to find Jay Skurski's answer.

One-on-One Coverage: Vic Carucci caught up with former long snapper Jon Dorenbos, who discussed overcoming significant life challenges, his Bills career and becoming a magician.

Kyler Murray among early-entry QBs Bills can hope become draft darlings: The logic here is straightforward: The more quarterbacks that get high-first-round valuations, the more top players from other positions there will be left on the board when the Bills get on the clock at No. 9. The same thought applies for trading down: The more top quarterbacks there are believed to be, the more valuable the Bills' selection will be in a trade.

Former Bills lineman Joe O'Donnell dies at age 77: O'Donnell was a member of the Bills' AFL championship teams.

Expect Rams to play Chiefs in Super Bowl: Milt Northrop likes the Rams to beat the favored Saints because he feels the Rams have better balance.

