Birch Creek Run custom patio homes in Alden offer many options

From empty nesters and retirees looking to downsize to individuals seeking homeownership without upkeep and maintenance hassles, patio home ownership continues to grow.

The charming village of Alden can now be included as a place that offers its own patio home community. Built by Severyn Development, and marketed by Severyn Real Estate Group and Hunt Real Estate, Birch Creek Run is the first patio home community in the village.

Located off West Main Street in Alden, and close to Alden Town Park, the 21 lot development has 13 remaining lots open and available for building.

In arriving at the model at 118 Birch Creek Run, one of the first noticeable features is a street that ends at a small pond, eliminating any through traffic. Nothing will be built beyond, noted Bill Severyn, in partnership with his sons Will and Alex.

The handsome Craftsman-inspired 1,400 square foot model features a mix of stone, shingles and siding done in slate blue and gray tones.

A covered front porch protects guests entering the home. The area is also roomy enough for seating and/or flower pots and seasonal decor.

The owners’ entrance from the two-car garage opens into the main hall.

Here at the front of the house is the kitchen with a breakfast seating area that overlooks the street.

Flooring in the model is wide plank hardwood throughout the living spaces, with carpeting in the bedrooms. Baths feature tile flooring. There is also a large first floor laundry room.

In the kitchen, clean, white Craftsman-style cabinets done with white solid surface counter tops and dark pulls are set off by built-in stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave). A cutout window over the sink looks into the combination dinette/living room.

The space features a dining table for four to six under a Craftsman-style chandelier done with Edison lights (main photo).

The dining area opens into the living room with its beautiful gas fireplace done with a gray tile surround. A door leads to a back patio. The entire room is enhanced by natural light from the many windows.

From the main living area, the hall leads to two good sized bedrooms, with two full baths.

The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a large walk-in shower with decorative tile and sliding glass doors.

The secondary bedroom is serviced by another full bath with a tub/shower arrangement done with a chic black and white tiled floor.



Severyn said what sets his patio homes apart is the fact residents can customize their patio home in just about every aspect or the process.

For instance, he noted that in one of the patio homes, the hall walls in the kitchen were eliminated to create a more open floorplan. There are 16 types of cupboard options that can be combined with a variety of counter tops, hardware and backsplashes. Hardwood flooring ranges from wide plank to thin, light to dark in various finishes. Residents can choose from stamped concrete to decking for their patios.

In the basement, patio homes feature a tankless water heater, which is placed near the front of the home along with the rest of the utilities, leaving the remaining space open for finishing if the homeowners desire more living space — up to 800 more square feet. Homes can also be built to be ADA compliant.

In short, residents can build a patio home that fits both their style and budget, truly making the home their own.

Patio homes start at $284,000. The model as shown is $294,900. All patio homes are part of an association that takes care of snowplowing, lawn maintenance, etc. Veterans who show valid ID have appliances included in the price of their patio home. For a limited time, customers who sign a contract before March 1, 2019, will receive a free gas fireplace.

The model is open Saturday and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays 2 to 4 p.m. and by appointment by calling 631-4800 or e-mail Bill Severyn at Bill.severyn@huntrealestate.com.

The Village of Alden located 9 miles east from the Village of Lancaster and 9 miles west of Darien Center.

Birch Creek Run doesn’t show up on Google maps yet, so take Route 20 into Alden where it meets West Main, turn left onto West Main. You’ll see the Birch Creek entrance almost immediately.

Severyn Development is a custom home builder who can build on your lot in WNY too. Visit severyn.co for details.

(Photos Jim Lesinski)