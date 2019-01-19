Electricity restored to Parkside homes after morning manhole fire

A fire inside a manhole in Parkside left hundreds of area residents – and the Buffalo Zoo – with no power for part of Saturday.

Power was restored to all residential customers of National Grid by about 3 p.m., Common Councilman Joel Feroleto.

Saturday morning as temperatures plunged into the teens, Buffalo fire and police responded to Amherst and Greenfield streets to investigate a report of smoke coming from a manhole cover, Buffalo police.

Just over 800 National Grid customers initially lost power in the area, according to the utility company's website. National Grid had said it could take as late as 11 p.m. to restore power.

The Buffalo Zoo, which is close to the scene, announced it was closed because of the power outage.

The Buffalo Zoo is closed today, Saturday, January 19, 2019 due to a power outage. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for more information on a re-open time. pic.twitter.com/oSPBy0d401 — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) January 19, 2019