YOUNG, Jeffery Scott

YOUNG - Jeffery Scott Age 60, of Gibsonburg, OH, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Buffalo, NY and grew up in Cheektowaga, NY. He moved to the Fort Myers, FL area and lived there for several years before moving to Marysville, OH. He worked for the Marysville Journal Tribune as a motor route carrier. Jeff was always enthusiastic about the Buffalo Bills, bowling and music. Jeff leaves behind his wife, Rebecca; sister, Janice; nephew, Robert (Tara); and great-nieces, Lauren and Ella. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriners Hospitals For Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, OH. Jeff's wishes were to have no Funeral Services.