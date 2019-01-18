WHITCOMB, Sharon

WHITCOMB - Sharon Of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Sharon enjoyed being a social butterfly, baking and going to bingo. Sharon was predeceased by her father Marion "Nick" L. Goraj. Sharon is survived by son Jeremy (Leah) Zbieszkowski of Livonia; daughters Heather A. Whitcomb and Courtney J. Whitcomb, of Niagara Falls. Mother Dolores "Dolly" J. (nee Angelo) Goraj; sisters Karen Goraj, of North Tonawanda and Paula (Robert) Sniadecki, of Wheatfield; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and caring friends. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm at Benjamin Memorial Home, 652 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda (692-4917). Visit benjaminmemorialhome.com