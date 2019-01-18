Water Lily Cafe offers new Thai dishes in Cheektowaga

Former Bowmansville Thai restaurant Water Lily Cafe has debuted a fresh slate of dishes in its new Cheektowaga location.

Kim and Amy Suphankomut opened their new place at 3800 Union Road just before Christmas.

The new menu is slimmed down, drawn up on a chalkboard, and features rotating specials, said Kim Suphankomut.

"We are going to remake Thai traditional and street food that I enjoyed as a child growing up in Thailand," he said. "There are so many comforting foods I miss from home and I want to bring these to my customers."

Khao soi ($12), a Northern Thai soup with coconut curry broth, egg noodles, chicken, and crispy noodles, is one of the new offerings, he said.

Then there's moo ping ($7.95), grilled pork served with a tamarind dipping sauce, and sticky rice.

Pad Thai stir-fried noodles, panang coconut curry, and pineapple fried rice are among the holdovers.

Suphankomut said he's planning to add purple "riceberry" rice, a highly nutritious variety from Thailand.

He also plans to add beer and wine, when the license comes in, he said.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 .m. Friday, Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday. Phone: 288-9940.

