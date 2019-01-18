Vehicle found damaged by gunfire on Hewitt Avenue

A Hewitt Avenue man called Buffalo police Thursday when he found his car had five bullet holes in it.

The 61-year-old man told officers he hadn't used his vehicle since the evening of Jan. 11 and only noticed the bullet holes on Thursday, according to a report.

Police recovered a spent .40-caliber round beneath the driver's side door of the vehicle. The report did not say where the vehicle had been parked, but the victim lived on Hewitt, between Suffolk and Orleans streets.