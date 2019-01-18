College roundup: Bonnies to welcome rival Flyers

The whole country will be watching as St. Bonaventure welcomes Atlantic 10 rival Dayton to the Reilly Center Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN.

St. Bonaventure has won the past 14 home games against conference opponents.

The Flyers (11-6, 3-1 A-10) will bring a powerful offense to Olean for the 35th meeting between the teams. Dayton is ranked only behind UMass in scoring (74.6 ppg) in the conference.

Leading that potent unit is senior Josh Cunningham. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging a career-best 15.7 points per game.

The Bonnies will call upon last week’s A-10 Rookie of the Week Osun Osunniyi and a healthy Dominic Welch to lead their offense.

Traveling Griffs meet Stags

Canisius’ men’s basketball team will wrap up its brief two-game road trip in Fairfield, Conn. on Saturday with a 1 p.m. meeting with the MAAC rival Stags.

Fairfield (5-13, 2-4 MAAC) returns winless from a two-game road trip of their own. They were defeated by Quinnipiac on Jan. 13 and by Monmouth on Thursday.

If there’s one part of the game that the Stags excel at, it’s the long ball. They lead the MAAC in 3-point percentage (.376) and are tied for second in the conference in 3-pointers made with 172 (9.6 per game).

Slumping Eagles get Bobcats

Niagara men’s basketball will try to change their recent fortunes on Saturday against Quinnipiac.

The Purple Eagles have lost five out of six games so far this month, and are now 8-10 overall and 1-4 in the MAAC.

Quinnipiac (8-8, 3-2 MAAC) had its two-game win streak snapped against Canisius on Thursday, 65-63.

The Bobcats’ Cameron Young is the best scorer in the conference at 19.6 points per game.

The tip is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be heard on WGR 550.

Late 3-pointer wins for Griffs

D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds to spare to lift the Canisius women over Fairfield, 53-50, on Friday night.

Patterson-Rocks finished the night with 13 points for the Griffs (5-10, 3-1 MAAC). Maria Welch led all scorers, for both teams with 17 points off the bench.

Canisius found itself down at halftime 31-28 before a 3-pointer from Anndea Zeigler in the third stanza sparked a Griffs comeback.

Niagara women defeated

Quinnipiac spoiled Niagara’s annual Kids Day by defeating the Purple Eagles, 96-55, Friday afternoon.

The defending MAAC champions had six players score in double-digits. Paula Strautmane led the Bobcats (10-6, 5-0 MAAC) with 17 points and six rebounds.

Adila Gathers led Niagara (7-10, 3-2 MAAC) with 15 points, a career-high for the redshirt senior.

Niagara will conclude their homestand on Sunday when Fairfield comes to town at 2 p.m.

Niagara hockey dominates

Five different Purple Eagles found the back of the net as Niagara topped Mercyhurst, 7-3, at Dwyer Arena Friday.

Ben Sokay had the top performance of the night for Niagara (9-12-3, 8-7-3 AHA). He scored twice and recorded an assist for three points.

Eric Cooley also netted two goals for the Purple Eagles.

The Lakers will return tomorrow to wrap up the two-game series.

Griffs icers fall to Colonials

A four-goal second period by Robert Morris doomed Canisius to a 7-2 loss Friday night at the HarborCenter.

Felix Chamberland and Cameron Heath each tallied goals for the Golden Griffins (8-12-2, 5-10-1 AHA).

The Colonials (9-13-1, 8-8-1 AHA) were led by Daniel Mantenuto and Nick LaLonde who each netted two goals apiece.

The series will conclude tomorrow at 4:35 p.m. at HarborCenter.