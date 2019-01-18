SCHACHTNER, Elisabeth (Schranner)

SCHACHTNER - Elisabeth (nee Schranner)

January 16, 2019, age 103, beloved wife of the late Jakob Schachtner; dear mother of Elizabeth, Jacob (Margaret) and Karl (Laura) Schachtner; loving grandmother of Maj. Alan Schachtner, U.S. Army, Amy (Alex) Appel, Emilie (David) Jacobs and Jackie Schachtner. Mrs. Schachtner was predeceased by 12 siblings; also survived by many many nieces and nephews all in Germany. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY, Friday 2-5 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St. (at Harris Hill Rd.), Clarence at 9:00 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elisabeth's memory to a church or children's charity of your choice. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com