Redmond ties team record in Americans' victory

Zach Redmond tied the Americans’ team record for goals by a defenseman in one season as Rochester defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 5-4 Friday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Redmond netted two goals, tying the record set by Rick Pagnutti during the 1972-73 season.

The AHL record for goals scored by a defenseman in a season is 30, set by John Slaney in 1999.

Victor Olofsson also scored two goals in the win, which puts Rochester at 24-13-2-0 and keeps them in first place in the North Division.

Wayne Simpson also logged his 100th career AHL assist for the Americans.