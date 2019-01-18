PIONTEK, Richard J.

PIONTEK - Richard J. January 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude (nee Giras); loving father of Richard F. (Terrie), Daryl (Diane), Laura Piontek (Stuart) Harper, and the late Gregory Piontek; cherished grandfather of Rick, Marie, Hannah, Matthew, Stuart Jr., Macuen, Ben, Lindsay, and Anna; great-grandfather of Luke, William, James, and Frances; dear brother of the late Emily, Chuck, and Millie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Richard was a volunteer fireman for Doyle 1 for over 50 years. He was a member of Cheektowaga/Sloan school board for many years as well as a past Holy Name member at St. Josaphat's Church. He was a Marine Corps Veteran. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM. Burial St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo City Mission. Please leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com