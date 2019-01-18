Operator sought for Outer Harbor marina

A new management team is being sought for First Buffalo River Marina, located on the Outer Harbor across from Canalside.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has issued a request for proposals to operate the marina prior to the 2019 boating season at current rates.

Proposals concerning the 10-acre site are due to the waterfront agency by Feb. 7.

“The First Buffalo River Marina is a gem on the Outer Harbor – a place of leisure and activity for boaters and those who utilize the site,” Chairman Robert Gioia said in a statement.

The site includes a 115-slip boat marina and outdoor storage for approximately 300 boats.

The new operator will replace Knoxville-based Safe Harbor, whose two-year lease ended. Safe Harbor operates Safe Harbor Marina at Buffalo Harbor State Park.