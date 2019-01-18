Notorious Falls killer William Shrubsall set to leave Canadian prison Friday

William C. Shrubsall, the Niagara Falls native who left a trail of victims on both sides of this border during a 10-year crime spree, is set to leave a Canadian prison on Monday to begin his deportation to this country.

Correctional Service Canada plans to transfer Shrubsall to the custody of the Canadian Border Service Agency, according to one of Shrubsall's victims. She told The Buffalo News she was informed of his release by the prison system late Wednesday. Initially officials told her he would be released Friday, but she received a second message telling her the date would be Monday.

It's not clear when the border service agency will hand Shrubsall over to American authorities.

Shrubsall will appear early next week in County Court or State Supreme Court in Niagara County, where he is under indictment for absconding to Canada in 1996 to avoid prison in a sex-abuse case, said District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Shrubsall's disturbing pattern of violence began in 1988, when the then-teenager beat his mother to death with a baseball bat.

He fled to Canada 23 years ago. He was arrested in Nova Scotia in 1998, convicted of three violent assaults there and confined ever since as a dangerous offender.

While in prison, Shrubsall legally changed his name to Ethan Simon Templar MacLeod.

The Parole Board of Canada granted him parole last November, on condition he be deported to this country to serve the up to seven years he still faces for the 1996 sentence. Shrubsall also could receive another seven years in prison if convicted of absconding to Canada.

Canada Border Services said Thursday it can't discuss anyone who is subject to a removal order due to privacy and safety concerns. The agency, however, said such orders must be enforced as soon as that person has exhausted all of his or her legal options.

