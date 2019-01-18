MILLER, Shirley C.

MILLER - Shirley C. December 20, 2018; wife of the late Richard E.; mother of Scott (Molly) and the late Denise Seigler; grandmother of Jeffrey Seigler, Erika Rennell and Sarah Miller; great-grandmother of Emily and Meghan Rennell. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service from the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY, 14127, January 19th, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com