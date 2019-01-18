Man charged after truck hits house, injuring occupant

A man faces charges after a truck left the road and hit a house, injuring an occupant Wednesday, according to State Police.

Benjamin Brooks, 33, of Conewango Valley, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, State Police said.

Troopers said Brooks was speeding when his vehicle allegedly left the road and struck a residence in Kennedy. The crash caused damage to the exterior and interior of the home.

The crash caused a log shelf to become detached from a wall and fall on top of one of the residents sleeping on a couch, troopers said. The resident was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.

Brooks fled but was located by troopers Wednesday in Dunkirk. He was issued multiple traffic tickets and held in Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment in Poland Town Court, State Police said.