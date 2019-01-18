LUX, David F.

LUX - David F. January 16, 2019 of Glenwood, NY. Dearest father of Lorrie Lux; loving companion of Sharon Gerken; step-father of Charles Gerken and Tracy (Wayne) Muetel; loving Papa of Charlie, Lana and Victoria; dear brother of Diane (Jon Lee) Hawk and the late Sharon (Herm) Donaldson and Gloria (late Roy) Haller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Dave's Life at the Dog Bar Restaurant, 1913 Davis Rd., West Falls on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to the DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.