Lt. Gov. Hochul says yes to legalizing pot, but no to ever partaking herself

New York is ready to say yes to recreational marijuana, but Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she'll still just say no.

The Buffalo resident, a former member of Congress and Erie County clerk, told the Daily News this week that she's never tried pot and she doesn't plan to do so if it's legalized in the state.

"I don't think my personality requires anything like that," Hochul said. "I can enjoy life without it. But I won't pass judgment on anyone else. I never have."

Hochul, now 60, said she certainly had the chance when she was younger. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1980 and said weed was "pretty prevalent" on campus then.

Friends prodded her to try the drug and jokingly threatened to refuse their degrees until they saw her smoke a joint, she told the newspaper.

Of course, for a number of years, Hochul's husband, Bill, worked as a federal prosecutor and as United States attorney in Buffalo. That would have made any illegal drug use in their household uncomfortable, to say the least.

"People always assume (I tried pot) because I enjoy life and I socialize. I just made a decision then and nothing's changed," Hochul said. "I don't know that I have the curiosity, either."

So, for anyone who thinks state government is going to pot, don't blame her.