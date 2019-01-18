Lockout lifted in Ken-Ton schools

A lockout was put in place Friday at the Benjamin Franklin elementary and middle school complex on Parkhurst Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda while Town of Tonawanda Police investigated an alleged neighborhood incident.

According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, the lockout was requested so police could investigate a report of an alleged suicidal individual in the area.

The investigation did not take place anywhere on the complex in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District, nor did it involve any of the students, staff or faculty of either school, police said.

The lockout was lifted prior to 4 p.m.