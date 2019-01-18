Letter: Try these suggestions to save the stadium
We will only get one chance at preventing the Orchard Park Stadium from becoming a “white elephant.”
I believe that we could do it successfully by doing the following:
• Downsize the stadium to 50,000;
• Create a destination site that is year-round;
• Put in a hotel similar to the one in Toronto’s stadium;
• Put in a food court and restaurants that locals and visitors could use;
• Put in a water park with a beach;
• Make it a good venue for big shows;
• Put in a miniature golf site;
• Have the dome display graphics like the one in Las Vegas downtown.
Not only would this draw people year-round, it would qualify as a Super Bowl site.
Think destination, year-round and ask locals what else would draw them year-round.
Dick DeLisle
West Seneca
