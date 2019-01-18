Letter: Try these suggestions to save the stadium

We will only get one chance at preventing the Orchard Park Stadium from becoming a “white elephant.”

I believe that we could do it successfully by doing the following:

• Downsize the stadium to 50,000;

• Create a destination site that is year-round;

• Put in a hotel similar to the one in Toronto’s stadium;

• Put in a food court and restaurants that locals and visitors could use;

• Put in a water park with a beach;

• Make it a good venue for big shows;

• Put in a miniature golf site;

•

;

• Have the dome display graphics like the one in Las Vegas downtown.

Not only would this draw people year-round, it would qualify as a Super Bowl site.

Think destination, year-round and ask locals what else would draw them year-round.

Dick DeLisle

West Seneca