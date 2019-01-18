Letter: Trump seemed at ease during recent border visit

I couldn’t help but notice a few things about a picture of President Trump in The Buffalo News concerning his recent trip to the border town of McAllen, Texas on the Rio Grande.

There was Trump with a few border agents, a couple of ATVs and dirt bikes. Where were the U.S. troops, armored vehicles, tanks and other military equipment? Where was the necessary security in such a dangerous region?

After all Trump has identified the border as the place of an invasion by terrorists, drug smugglers, murderers, rapists, and generally some “bad hombres.”

Did he even have a bulletproof vest on? Such a brave person. How about an honest one?

Gary M. Schulenberg

Kenmore